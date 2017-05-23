May 23 Bioverativ Inc-
* Bioverativ to acquire clinical-stage rare disease
biotechnology company, True North Therapeutics
* Bioverativ Inc - deal for for an upfront payment of $400
million plus assumed cash
* Bioverativ Inc - true north investors are also eligible to
receive additional payments of up to $425 million contingent on
achievement of future milestones
* Says the acquisition will be financed through a
combination of cash on hand and debt
* Bioverativ Inc says has entered into a definitive
agreement to acquire south san francisco-based true north
therapeutics
