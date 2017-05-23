May 23 Bioverativ Inc-

* Bioverativ to acquire clinical-stage rare disease biotechnology company, True North Therapeutics

* Bioverativ Inc - deal for for an upfront payment of $400 million plus assumed cash

* Bioverativ Inc - true north investors are also eligible to receive additional payments of up to $425 million contingent on achievement of future milestones

* Says the acquisition will be financed through a combination of cash on hand and debt

* Bioverativ Inc says has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire south san francisco-based true north therapeutics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: