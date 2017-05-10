BRIEF-Surgery Partners announces pricing of $370 mln senior note offering
* Surgery Partners Inc announces pricing of $370 million senior note offering
May 10 BIOVICA INTERNATIONAL AB
* BIOVICA HAS RECEIVED NEW PATENT IN CHINA AS WELL AS PATENT EXTENSION FOR COMPANY'S TECHNOLOGY IN UNITED STATES
* CHINESE PATENT IS VALID UNTIL 13 MAY 2031
* U.S. PATENT IS VALID TO AND INCLUDING 16 JULY 2032
* Infusystem's board of directors rejects 22nw Fund's unsolicited proposal as inadequate
WASHINGTON, June 19 The U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous backing on Monday of a ruling by the country's top patent court was a rare instance of agreement with a body whose decisions in that specialized area it regularly overturns.