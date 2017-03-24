March 24 Biox Corp

* Biox amends bridge note and announces results of election of directors

* Biox Corp- Secured bridge note in amount of $5.2 million usd issued on January 1, 2017 was amended as of March 23, 2017

* Biox - Secured bridge note amended to extend maturity from March 31, 2017 to June 30, 2017, to increase amount available under it by up to $5 million CAD