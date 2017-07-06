MetLife says to buy bond fund manager Logan Circle for $250 mln
* Buying fixed-income focused manager for $250 mln - statement
July 5 Biox Corp
* Biox enters into arrangement agreement for going private transaction with its principal shareholder group and amends bridge note
* Has signed definitive arrangement agreement in connection with previously announced proposed acquisition by FP Resources Limited & CFFI Ventures
* Pursuant to arrangement agreement, shares would be acquired for cash consideration of $1.23 per share
* Secured bridge note held by CFFI Ventures in original aggregate principal amount of US$5.22 million issued on January 1, was further amended
* Note was further amended to increase amount available to biox thereunder by up to an extra $3 million & to extend maturity date from September 30 to October 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, July 7 IRB Brasil Resseguros SA, Brazil's largest reinsurer, filed on Friday a plan for an initial public offering in the São Paulo Stock Exchange, adding to a wave of listings despite mounting political turmoil.
* Tremont Mortgage trust files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing