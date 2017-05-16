EQT to buy oil and gas producer Rice Energy for $6.7 bln
June 19 U.S. oil and gas company EQT Corp said on Monday it would buy oil and gas producer Rice Energy for $6.7 billion in cash and shares.
May 15 Biox Corp:
* Biox extends bridge note and announces that it has received a non-binding offer regarding an acquisition by its principal shareholder group
* Proposal where CFFI Group would acquire all common shares of company not owned by CFFI Group for consideration of C$1.23 per share
* Board of directors has determined to proceed with negotiating definitive transaction agreements for proposed transaction
Board formed a special committee of independent directors at outset of discussions with CFFI Group to review acquisition proposals
OSLO, June 19 Sweden's largest national pension fund is looking to get other investors to agree on principles relating to their shareholdings in companies which it says violate the Paris climate agreement.
