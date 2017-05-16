May 15 Biox Corp:

* Biox extends bridge note and announces that it has received a non-binding offer regarding an acquisition by its principal shareholder group

* Proposal where CFFI Group would acquire all common shares of company not owned by CFFI Group for consideration of C$1.23 per share

* Board of directors has determined to proceed with negotiating definitive transaction agreements for proposed transaction

* Board formed a special committee of independent directors at outset of discussions with CFFI Group to review acquisition proposals