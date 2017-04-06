April 6 Birchcliff Energy Ltd

* Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Announces increase in ownership by Seymour Schulich

* Birchcliff Energy Ltd - seymour schulich has informed birchcliff that he recently acquired control and direction over additional 2 million common shares

* Birchcliff Energy - Schulich now beneficially owns or exercises control or direction over about 15% of current issued and outstanding shares of co

* Birchcliff Energy Ltd - acquired 2 million common shares exchange at an average purchase price of $7.84 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: