BRIEF-Intelsat announces pricing of senior notes
* Unit has priced a private offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
May 10 Birchcliff Energy Ltd:
* Birchcliff Energy Ltd announces first quarter 2017 results, a return to profitability and continued operational success
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.11
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Birchcliff Energy Ltd says record quarterly average production of 61,662 boe/d, a 47% increase from 41,958 boe/d in Q1 of 2016
* Qtrly FFO $0.26/basic common share
* Birchcliff Energy Ltd says estimated 2017 annual average production 70,000 - 74,000 boe/d
* Birchcliff Energy Ltd says estimated 2017 Q4 average production 80,000 - 82,000 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alberta Securities Commission - following a hearing on june 16, dismissed application by pointnorth capital inc., pointnorth capital (gp) lp, others
June 19 Tesla Inc is close to an agreement to produce its electric cars in China for the first time and gain better access to the world's largest auto market, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.