May 12 Bird Construction Inc
* Bird Construction Inc. announces 2017 first quarter
results
* Bird Construction Inc - Qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Bird Construction Inc says earnings in Q1 of 2017 were
negatively impacted by low volume of industrial work completed
* Qtrly construction revenue $309.8 million versus $338.3
million
* Bird Construction Inc says in Q1 of 2017, company secured
$421.3 million of new contract awards and change orders
* Backlog of $1,248.5 million for company at March 31, 2017,
compared with $1,137.0 million at December 31, 2016
