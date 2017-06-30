UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 30 Birmingham Sports Holdings Ltd
* Acquisition of entire issued share capital of a company in cambodia
* Orchard Gold entered into equity share and purchase agreement
* Agreement at consideration of approximately US$9.7 million
* Pursuant to deal Orchard Gold has conditionally agreed to purchase Celestial Fame investments for about US$9.7 million
* deep Blue and GRED entered into properties share purchase agreement
* deep Blue agreed to purchase properties at aggregate consideration of approximately US$26.2 million Source text (bit.ly/2t8Yuj6) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources