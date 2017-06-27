Qatar CDS hit 16-mth high as diplomatic crisis rumbles on
LONDON, June 29 The cost of insuring exposure to Qatari debt rose on Thursday to the highest since February 2016 as the diplomatic crisis that has isolated the tiny Gulf state rumbled on.
June 27 Bisan Ltd:
* Termination of management agreement
* Entered into a termination agreement, having effect of terminating management agreement entered into on 20 June 2017
* On 20 June 2017, Bisan entered into an investment management agreement with Minera Montoro S.A De Cv Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 29 The cost of insuring exposure to Qatari debt rose on Thursday to the highest since February 2016 as the diplomatic crisis that has isolated the tiny Gulf state rumbled on.
June 29 Hong Kong stocks closed at their highest level in nearly three weeks on Thursday, led by financials on bet that Beijing would unveil supportive policies as President Xi Jinping visits the former British colony to commemorate the 20th anniversary of its handover to China on July 1.
LUSAKA, June 29 Zambia's economy is expected to grow by 4.1 percent in 2017 and by close to 5 percent by 2019, the World Bank said on Thursday, but the global lender also warned that stricter spending controls were needed to ease the country's large debt burden.