May 11 Bitauto Holdings Ltd

* Bitauto announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue RMB 1.55 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 1.53 billion

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue up 30.4 to 34 percent

* Bitauto Holdings Ltd - non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS in Q1 of 2017 was RMB1.22 (U.S.$0.18) and RMB1.09 (U.S.$0.16), respectively

* Bitauto Holdings Ltd - basic and diluted net loss per ADS in Q1 of 2017 was RMB1.69 (U.S.$0.25) and RMB1.78 (U.S.$0.26), respectively

* Bitauto Holdings Ltd - expects to generate revenue in range of RMB1.83 billion (U.S.$265.9 million) to RMB1.88 billion (U.S.$273.1 million) in Q2