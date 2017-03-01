BRIEF-U.S. FDA updates on Pfizer drug shortages
* Says it is aware of the ongoing shortage situation affecting several injectable drugs, manufactured by Hospira, a Pfizer company
March 1 Bitauto Holdings Ltd
* Bitauto announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue RMB 1.75 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 1.63 billion
* Bitauto Holdings Ltd - net loss in Q4 of 2016 was RMB105.1 million compared to a net loss of RMB312.8 million in corresponding period in 2015
* Bitauto Holdings Ltd says basic and diluted net loss per ADS in Q4 of 2016 was $0.39
* Bitauto Holdings Ltd- currently expects to generate revenue in range of RMB1.48 billion to RMB1.53 billion in Q1 of 2017
* Bitauto Holdings Ltd - appointment of Andy Zhang, Bitauto's president, to company's board of directors, effective on March 1, 2017
* Bitauto Holdings Ltd qtrly non-GAAP net profit per ADS $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 15 California and other states would be barred from setting their own rules governing design and testing of self-driving cars, while federal regulators would be blocked from demanding pre-market approval for autonomous vehicle technology, according to a U.S. House Republican proposal reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.
June 15 Consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp said on Thursday the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) was investigating some of its finances including the way it charges the government for its services, sending its shares down 12 percent after the bell.