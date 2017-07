July 27 (Reuters) - Bitfinex:

* Minority of bitcoin miners will be forking on August 1st, 2017 to create a new chain called bitcoin cash

* Fork does not impact bitcoin balances; at time of fork, all bitcoin addresses holding balance will have equivalent balances in bitcoin cash Source text: (bit.ly/2w3S0Cz) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)