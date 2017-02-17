Feb 17 Bjorn Borg Ab

* Q4 gross profit margin was 48.0 percent (51.8)

* Says board of directors has decided to propose to annual general meeting a distribution of SEK 2.00 (2.00) per share

* Q4 operating profit amounted to SEK 21.4 million (14.6).