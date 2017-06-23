BRIEF-Cosmos Holdings says signed new LoI to acquire outstanding shares of CC Pharma GmbH
* Cosmos Holdings Inc says signed a new letter of intent to acquire outstanding shares of CC Pharma GmbH
June 23 (Reuters) -
* DGAP-WpUG takeover offer;
* BKB Beteiligungsholding AG says has offered to buy Oldenburgische Landesbank AG for a notional amount of 2.6 Euro
* BKB Beteiligungsholding AG says BKB Beteiligungsholding & Allianz Deutschland have signed a share sale & purchase agreement relating to 20.975 million OLB-shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cosmos Holdings Inc says signed a new letter of intent to acquire outstanding shares of CC Pharma GmbH
* Sale of capita asset services to link group for 888 mln stg
SOFIA, June 23 Bulgaria is to start talks to buy new Swedish Gripen warplanes to replace its Soviet-designed MiG-29s but will expect Sweden's commitment on investments in the Balkan country before signing a deal, the prime minister said on Friday.