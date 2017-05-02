BRIEF-Investar Holding reports acquisition approvals
* Investar Holding Corporation announces acquisition approvals
May 2 black-and-white Capital
* black-and-white capital calls for change at Etsy
* Identifies a number of critical operational and governance flaws that require immediate improvement in Etsy
* Says necessity of exploring strategic alternatives in order to maximize value for all shareholders
* Sees company's intrinsic value approaching $30 per share with operational improvements
* Says for past several months, black-and-white has attempted to engage in a private dialogue with Etsy's board
* Believes it is board's fiduciary duty to immediately consider all strategic alternatives available, including possible sale of entire co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Investar Holding Corporation announces acquisition approvals
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
* Intel announces approval under Israel restrictive trade practices law for proposed acquisition of Mobileye