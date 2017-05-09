BRIEF-Element Lifestyle announces $6 mln convertible debenture private placement financing
* Element Lifestyle Retirement announces $6 million convertible debenture private placement financing
May 9 Black Box Corp
* Black Box Corporation reports fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 results
* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.07
* Q4 loss per share $0.12
* Q4 revenue fell 7 percent to $208.1 million
* Q4 revenue results were in line with our expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Element Lifestyle Retirement announces $6 million convertible debenture private placement financing
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: