UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 6 Black Diamond Inc
* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.01 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q4 loss per share $0.05 from continuing operations
* Q4 sales $41.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $42.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Black diamond inc - company anticipates its fy 2017 sales to grow between 3 pct-7 pct to approximately $153 million to $158 million compared to $148.2 million in 2016
* Says company expects approximately $2.5 million in capital expenditures in 2017
* Expects gross margin in fiscal 2017 to increase about 300 to 400 basis points and range between 32.5 pct-33.5 pct compared to 29.5 pct in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources