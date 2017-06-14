June 14 Black Earth Farming Ltd.:

* Еstimated Timing For Distribution Of Sale Proceeds From The Sale Of The Company's Russian Operations

* Says company expects that distribution of sale proceeds from transaction will occur late-August or early September

* The Company previously announced, on 12 April, that it estimated that the sale proceeds from the Transaction could be distributed to the shareholders late-June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)