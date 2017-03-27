March 27 Black Knight Financial Services Inc -

* Black Knight Financial Services announces planned redemption of its 5.75% senior notes due 2023

* Redemption of notes is expected to occur on April 26, 2017

* Issuers intend to redeem notes at price equal to 100% of principal amount of notes redeemed, plus applicable premium

* Aggregate principal amount outstanding of notes is $390.0 million