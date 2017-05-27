BRIEF-Hanwei Energy Services reports FY loss per share c$0.03
* Hanwei Energy Services reports year end fiscal 2017 financial and operational results
May 26 Black Stone Minerals Lp
* Black Stone Minerals LP says on May 26, 2017, co and Black Stone Minerals GP entered into an equity distribution agreement with sales agents
* Pursuant to terms, partnership may sell common units having aggregate offering price of up to $100 million
WASHINGTON, June 21 The White House is bringing together drone makers, wireless companies and venture capitalists on Thursday to look at ways government can help speed new technologies to the marketplace.
* Bill gurley is said to be leaving Uber's board- NYT,citing source