BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities
* Entrée Resources provides update on oyu tolgoi jv and corporate activities
May 8 Black Stone Minerals Lp
* Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Reports first quarter 2017 results and declares cash distribution; east texas acquisitions and development agreements enhance growth outlook
* Production for Q1 averaged 35.6 mboe/d, a 19% increase over prior quarter
* Black Stone Minerals reported oil and gas revenues of $88.2 million for Q1 of 2017, an increase of 68%
* Qtrly net income per common unit $0.37 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing