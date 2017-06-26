June 26 Blackbaud Inc
* Blackbaud to acquire leading charity crowdfunding platform
JustGiving
* Blackbaud Inc - Deal for purchase price of £95 million
* Blackbaud Inc - Blackbaud expects to finance acquisition
with cash on hand and borrowings under its existing credit
facility
* Says two companies have entered into definitive
acquisition agreement which will undergo customary regulatory
review in U.K.
* Blackbaud - JustGiving staff expected to transition to
Blackbaud
