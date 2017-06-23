WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 23 BlackBerry Ltd
* BlackBerry CEO John Chen says expects software sales to rise 10-15 percent this year from $687 million in prior year
* BlackBerry CEO John Chen says needs to "catch up" to make software sales target, adds "I intend to do that"
* BlackBerry CEO John Chen says he has no plan to sell company in short term Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.