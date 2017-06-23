WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 23 Blackberry Ltd:
* Blackberry Ltd Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.02; qtrly GAAP EPS of $1.23
* Blackberry Ltd - Q1 non-GAAP total software and services revenues of $169 million; GAAP company total software and services revenues of $160 million
* Reports Q1 non-GAAP total revenue of $244 million; Q1 GAAP total revenue of $235 million
* Blackberry Ltd - outlook for fiscal 2018 is unchanged
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.00, revenue view $264.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reports Q1 non-GAAP gross margin of 67%; Q1 gaap gross margin of 64%
* Blackberry Ltd - total cash balance increased to $2.6 billion at the end of the fiscal first quarter
* Blackberry Ltd - expect to be profitable on a non-GAAP basis and to generate positive free cash flow for the full year
* Blackberry Ltd - "we expect growth at or above the overall market in software and services" in 2018
* FY 2018 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $987.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (blck.by/2sJnsFS) Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.