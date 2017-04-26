April 26 Blackcow Food Co Ltd:

* Sees net loss for H1 2017 to be 90 million yuan to 110 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (37.7 million yuan)

* Comments that costs on newly set up units is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5Ieqcs

