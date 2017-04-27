BRIEF-Hornbeck Offshore reports new credit facility
* Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc - six-year term of new credit facility extends maturity of old credit facility from february 2020 to june 2023
April 27 Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc
* Blackhawk Network Holdings -entered into a first amendment to credit agreement that amends co's amended and restated credit agreement dated July 27, 2016
* Blackhawk Network Holdings - pursuant to first amendment,parties agreed to increase maximum consolidated total leverage ratio co is required to maintain
* Blackhawk Network - pursuant to amendment, extend expiration date of commitment of lenders holding to provide term loans from April 28, 2017 to Jan. 12, 2018 - sec filing
* Blackhawk Network Holdings - pursuant to amendment,parties agreed to increase maximum amount of specific co permitted to make in a fiscal year to $60 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc - six-year term of new credit facility extends maturity of old credit facility from february 2020 to june 2023
* Oxford Immunotec announces favorable claim construction ruling in patent infringement litigation
* Sussex Bancorp announces commencement of common stock offering