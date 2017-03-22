BRIEF-Whole Foods Market to pay $400 mln if merger agreement with Amazon.com is terminated
* Whole Foods Market will be obligated to pay a fee equal to $400 million if merger agreement with co is terminated - sec filing
March 22 Blackline Safety Corp
* Blackline announces underwritten private placement and concurrent non-brokered private placement
* Blackline safety corp - private placement of 3.5 million common shares of company at an issue price of $3.00 per common share
* Blackline safety - intends to complete non-brokered private placement for aggregate of 2 million common shares at issue price of $3.00 per common share
* Blackline safety - intends to use proceeds of offerings to support development of co's manufacturing capabilities, expansion of international sales network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 16 World shares steadied on Friday after selling in the tech sector triggered their biggest fall in over a month, while the yen slid to a two-week low as the Bank of Japan signalled its stimulus was staying in place.
OTTAWA, June 16 Foreign investment in Canadian securities slowed in April as investors scooped up bonds but sold their equities holdings, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.