BRIEF-Lightinthebox Holding Co's Q1 revenue $72.7 million
* Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd says total orders of product sales were 1.6 million for Q1 of 2017, compared with 1.7 million in same quarter of 2016
March 29 Blackline Safety Corp
* Blackline Safety posts record quarterly revenue
* Q1 revenue rose 22 percent to C$2.5 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Argan Inc says independent directors and compensation committee urge stockholders to vote for say on pay proposal - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 15 DP Eurasia, the Domino's Pizza franchise holder in Russia and Turkey, has set a price range of between 200 and 230 pence a share for its initial public offer on the London Stock Exchange, implying a market capitalisation of up to 331 million pounds ($422 million).