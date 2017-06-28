BRIEF-Assured Guaranty responds to failure of Puerto Rico oversight board to comply with PROMESA on PREPA's RSA
* Assured guaranty responds to failure of Puerto Rico oversight board to comply with PROMESA on prepa’s rsa
June 28 Blackline Safety Corp
* Qtrly total revenue of $2.52 million, a 30% increase over prior year's q2
* Qtrly loss per share $ 0.06
* Blackline safety corp- during quarter, blackline incurred several initial production line and g7c manufacturing run costs that impacted product margin
* Blackline safety corp- expects to see a similar impact on product margin in q3 as blackline prepares for manufacturing of its new g7x product line Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Assured guaranty responds to failure of Puerto Rico oversight board to comply with PROMESA on prepa’s rsa
* Gemphire announces top-line data from cobalt-1 phase 2b clinical trial in hofh patients
* Monmouth real estate announces new acquisition in the Miami, Florida MSA