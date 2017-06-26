UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 27 Blackmores Ltd:
* Blackmores announces company leadership changes
* Chief executive officer and managing director Christine Holgate will be leaving Blackmores
* Stephen Chapman, who took on role as acting chairman whilst Marcus was on leave, will continue on as chairman
* Board has asked Marcus Blackmore to step in as interim CEO prior to board appointing a new chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources