June 30 Blackpearl Resources Inc

* Blackpearl announces $75 million senior secured second lien note financing and amendments to existing credit facilities

* Blackpearl Resources Inc says notes were issued at par and bear interest at 8.00 pct per year, payable quarterly in arrears, and mature on june 30, 2020

* Blackpearl Resources Inc - proceeds from issuance of notes will initially be used to repay amounts outstanding under existing credit facilities

* Blackpearl Resources Inc - company also amended its existing credit facilities with its banking syndicate

* Blackpearl Resources Inc - amendments include an increase in borrowing base amount from $117.5 million to $120 million

* Blackpearl Resources Inc - proceeds from issuance of notes will also be used to fund construction of expansion of onion lake thermal project