Feb 23 Blackpearl Resources Inc
* Blackpearl announces fourth quarter and full year 2016
financial and operating results and year-end reserves and
resources, work commences on phase 2 thermal expansion at onion
lake
* Blackpearl says oil and natural gas sales increased 56% in
Q4 of 2016 to $35.4 million from $22.6 million in same period in
2015
* Blackpearl says Q4 2016 oil and gas sales volumes were
10,479 boe per day, a 10% increase over production during same
period in 2015
* Blackpearl sees capital spending in 2017 will be
approximately $200 million
* Blackpearl sees 2017 oil and gas production is expected to
average between 10,000 and 11,000 boe/d
* Blackpearl qtrly loss per share $0.01
