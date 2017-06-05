June 5 Blackrock Capital Investment Corp :

* Blackrock Capital Investment - on June 5, 2017 co entered second amendment to second amended and restated senior secured revolving credit facility

* Blackrock Capital Investment Corp - amendment extends maturity date on revolving credit facility from february 19, 2021 to june 5, 2022 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2rEjTAd Further company coverage: