BRIEF-Pacific Current Group announces $30 million institutional placement
May 3 Blackrock Capital Investment Corp
* Qtrly GAAP net investment income of $0.20 per share
* Qtrly basic earnings $ 0.20 per share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.