GLOBAL-MARKETS-Oil tumbles, stocks follow; U.S. dollar off after weak data
* Fed hike almost certain, all eyes on signals for further policy
April 6 (Reuters) -
* BlackRock CEO Fink on CNBC - we are not substituting machines for humans
* BlackRock CEO Fink on CNBC - right now machines do not outperform humans; co is aggressive in lowering fees
* BlackRock CEO Fink on CNBC - china has been trying to keep currency strong
* BlackRock CEO Fink on CNBC - markets will see setback if no tax reform
* BlackRock CEO Fink on CNBC - European stock a better value than U.S. now Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 14 Often outspoken European Central Bank rate setter Ewald Nowotny questioned the ECB's most sacred tenet on Wednesday: its inflation target.
* Dollar index hits lowest since Nov. after U.S. CPI, retail sales