May 25 Blackrock Inc:
* On May 24, co entered into agreement with 50 HYMC owner
LLC to lease about 847,000 rentable square feet of office space
- SEC filing
* Term of lease is 20 years from rent commencement date,
which is expected to begin on or about May 1, 2023
* Lease is expected to require annual base rental payments
of about $50.8 million per year during first five years of lease
term
* Expects to locate its new corporate headquarters at 50
Hudson Yards, which is owned by JV of related Cos L.P. & Oxford
Hudson Yards LLC
* Lease would increase every five years to $58.4 million,
$66.1 million and $73.7 million per year
