May 24 Blackrock's Bob Miller :
* The fed is likely to deliver a rate hike in June, despite
quiet May minutes
* Says the central bank’s goal of full employment has
effectively been achieved
* In our view, inflation data is sufficient to support
further policy rate normalization by the fed
* Still no clear guidance with respect to pace for reducing
reinvestment, or for terminal size, ultimate composition of
balance sheet
* We think markets are not adequately pricing in continued
policy normalization over next year
* Says fed is at some risk of repeating the 2004 to 2006
experience of gradual, predictable, rate hikes
