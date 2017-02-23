UPDATE 2-Debt deal pushes short-dated Greek bond yields to lowest since 2014
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates with move in 2-year yields)
Feb 23 Blackrock Inc's strategist:
* Blackrock's strategist says rally in emerging market debt pushed extra yield investors demand over U.S. Treasuries down to level that merits neutral stance in short term
* Global reflation underpins long-term positive emerging market debt view
* Have upgraded outlook on agency mortgage-backed securities after a drop in valuations
* "A rising U.S. dollar and threats to global trade pose challenges", favor hard-currency debt and advocate selectivity
* Stay “neutral“ on outlook on agency mortgage-backed securities for now amid market concerns over timing of Fed's rate increases
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates with move in 2-year yields)
MOSCOW, June 16 Russian stock indexes bounced off multi-month lows and the rouble inched higher on Friday, supported by higher oil prices.
* Fund managers were consensus overweight for Russia in January