UPDATE 2-UAE sees "parting of ways" if Qatar does not accept Arab demands
* Fellow Arabs incensed over Qatar's support for Islamists (Adds quotes on Turkey and background)
June 19 Blackrock’S chief investment strategist Richard Turnill
* Blackrock’S chief investment strategist Richard Turnill provides comments on disconnect between Fed normalization and falling long-term rates
* Blackrock's Turnill says the rates disconnect is partly due to markets overly focusing on softening inflation data while fed focuses more on outlook
* Blackrock's Turnill - sees sustained above-trend global growth & stabilizing inflation ahead
* Blackrock's Turnill - above-trend global growth & stabilizing inflation mean impact of Fed’s pace of normalization may be greater than bond markets currently anticipate
* Blackrock's Turnill says "our base case is for modestly rising U.S. rates"
* Blackrock's Turnill says front-end to intermediate U.S. Treasuries, as well as credit and mortgages offer little cushion against Fed normalization hiccups Further company coverage:
* Fellow Arabs incensed over Qatar's support for Islamists (Adds quotes on Turkey and background)
* CEO Sikka says the 10,000 Infosys plans to hire in the United States will not come at the cost of Indian jobs
* Chairman says there would be net additions in hiring in future, although at a slower pace