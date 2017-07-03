Euronext adds Simarex grain silo as new delivery point for wheat futures from Sept. 2018
PARIS, July 4 Euronext said on Tuesday that it would add the Simarex grain silo in Rouen as a new delivery point to its wheat futures from September 2018.
July 3 Blackrock's Strategist Richard Turnill
* Global oil supply glut hasn’t eased as fast as we thought, but expect to see reduction in global oil inventories in second half
* "We now see oil prices fluctuating around current levels, in a lower range than we had expected earlier this year"
* We believe U.S. oil production could be further constrained by reduced labor supply and rising input costs
* Prefer shares of exploration and production (E&P) companies, particularly low-cost U.S. Shale producers
* Global oil demand not yet risen to offset higher supply, but see sustained above-trend economic growth to support oil demand from here
* We also like emerging market energy equities and selected debt of high-quality exploration and production companies
* Growth rate of U.S. oil production has slowed recently Further company coverage:
ZURICH, July 4 Switzerland's financial watchdog FINMA remains in touch with Credit Suisse over its role in arranging loans for Mozambique state-owned companies, a spokesman for the regulator said on Tuesday, after an independent report concluded it was unclear how the money had been spent.
PARIS, July 4 France's centrist government comfortably won a routine confidence vote on Tuesday after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe outlined promises to cut spending over the next five years and rein in public debt, which he said was at an unacceptable level.