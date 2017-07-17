FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Blackrock's Turnill says see inflation in Eurozone eventually picking up
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Iraq
#Turkey
Sections
Featured
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
Market Analysis
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
End to austerity? Poll gamble exposes Tory rift
End to austerity? Poll gamble exposes Tory rift
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
Market Analysis
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 17, 2017 / 3:33 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Blackrock's Turnill says see inflation in Eurozone eventually picking up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Blackrock's Global Chief Investment Strategist Richard Turnill:

* Blackrock Strategist Richard Turnill - see inflation in Eurozone eventually picking up amid ongoing monetary support, sustained global economic expansion

* Blackrock's Turnill​ says "we see the ECB announcing in September that it will start scaling down its asset purchases beginning in 2018"

* Blackrock’s Turnill - believe gradual monetary policy normalization, sustained global economic expansion point to moderately higher global bond yields

* Blackrock’s Turnill- risk to view includes global policy normalization disrupts bond markets more than expected

* Blackrock’s Turnill- risk to view also includes significantly higher bond yields undermine economic progress, equity valuations; view this as unlikely Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.