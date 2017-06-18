Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
June 18 (Reuters) -
* Blackstone buys british flexible office provider The Office Group in 500 million stg deal - Sky News Source text : bit.ly/2sfFbWC Further company coverage:
* Cosmos Holdings Inc says signed a new letter of intent to acquire outstanding shares of CC Pharma GmbH
* Sale of capita asset services to link group for 888 mln stg