BRIEF-Instinet agrees to purchase Blockcross ATS from State Street
* Instinet - Instinet will operate ATS using same Blockcross team, who will join Instinet's office in Boston
June 5 Blackstone Group Lp
* Blackstone Group - funds managed by Blackstone tactical opportunities made equity investment in Ascenty, a data center & telecom services co in Brazil
* Blackstone Group Lp - terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Clairvest reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results
WASHINGTON, June 22 A seven-year push by U.S. Republicans to dismantle Obamacare and kill the taxes it imposed on the wealthy will reach a critical juncture on Thursday when Senate Republican leaders unveil a draft bill they aim to put to a vote, possibly as early as next week.