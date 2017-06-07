UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 7 Park Hotels & Resorts Inc:
* Blackstone Holdings III L.p. reports a 8.1 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of june 1 - sec filing
* Blackstone Holdings III L.p. earlier reported a 16.4 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2r6QiNK Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources