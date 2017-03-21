BRIEF-Long Island Iced Tea says public offering of 257,000 common shares priced at $5.06 per share
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Announces public offering of common stock
March 21 Blackstone Group LP
* Blackstone looks to cash out of European warehouse platform - WSJ, citing sources
* Blackstone is seeking sale or initial public offering of Logicor, likely resulting in deal of more than 10 billion euros - WSJ, citing sources Source text: on.wsj.com/2mPUUGS
* Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Swedish music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the company said in its annual financial statement, ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.