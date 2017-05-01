BRIEF-Niko reports reports total sales volumes of 87 MMCFE/D in Q4
* Niko Resources Ltd says total sales volumes in Q4 of fiscal 2017 of 87 MMCFE/D decreased from 99 mmcfe/d in fiscal 2016
May 1 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc:
* Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. Announces public offering of convertible senior notes
* Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc - commenced underwritten public offering of $250.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022
* Blackstone Mortgage Trust - to use net proceeds from offering to originate and purchase additional commercial mortgage loans and other target assets
* Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc - notes will mature on May 1, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Laurentian Bank Of Canada announces offering of subordinated notes (NVCC)
WILMINGTON, Del., June 15 A clean energy group that has opposed a nuclear project in Georgia estimates the plant's cost has soared to $29 billion in the wake of the bankruptcy of the half-finished plant's contractor, Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Toshiba Corp