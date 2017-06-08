BRIEF-Dongxing Securities says dividend payment date on June 29
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.15 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
June 8 Blackstone Group Lp
* Blackstone says it has held its final close on its fifth european opportunistic real estate fund, Blackstone Real Estate Partners Europe V
* Blackstone - together with commitments from blackstone and its affiliates, BREP Europe V has eur 7.8 billion of capital commitments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.15 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
SEOUL, June 22 South Korea's central bank on Thursday warned that the number of households vulnerable to debt defaults could rise as the debt-servicing capacity comes under strain amid rising interest rates.
* Issuer and company entered into subscription agreement with joint lead managers in connection with issue of new notes