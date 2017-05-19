BRIEF-Vier Capital announces extension to qualifying transaction deadline date
* Vier Capital Corp announces extension to qualifying transaction deadline date
May 19 BLEECKER SA:
* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
* H1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 12.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
* H1 REVENUE EUR 12.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, June 19 TPI Triunfo Participações & Investimentos SA has agreed to sell a 50 percent stake in a port terminal to partner MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co SA's TIL unit, a key step towards advancing the debt-laden Brazilian infrastructure firm's turnaround, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Leucadia National Corp reports a 5 percent stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group as of June 9 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sIYeJQ) Further company coverage: