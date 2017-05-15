BRIEF-PerkinElmer to acquire Euroimmun for about $1.3 bln
* PerkinElmer to acquire Euroimmun for approximately $1.3 billion
May 15 Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc :
* Q1 loss per share $0.03
* Q1 sales rose 0.5 percent to $5.973 million
* Continue to anticipate that sales are likely to remain flat for remainder of 2017
* "disappointed that we are again reporting a loss for Q1 2017" Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2riwec1] Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 19 Japanese stocks hit two-week highs on Monday, as the dollar's steady performance against the yen fuelled buying of futures, while Nomura Real Estate dived after saying Japan Post was no longer considering buying a stake in the property company.
June 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 46 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.8 percent ahead of the cash market open.